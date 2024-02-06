Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast food chain KFC has been given the green light to open a new drive-thru at a Peterborough retail park.

The 246 square metre fried chicken fast food outlet is to be built at the Boulevard Retail Park, off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

Forty full-time jobs are expected to be created at the drive-thru that has just been given the go ahead by Peterborough City Council.

This images show the glazed frontage and the side elevation of the proposed KFC drive-thru at the Brotherhood Retail Park in Peterborough. Right, the popular KFC logo.

The restaurant and takeaway, which will be the fifth KFC outlet in Peterborough, will have 64 covers plus external seating and will be built to the south-eastern corner of the site, which is a fenced off and underused area of hardstanding.

The new outlet, which will operate from 7am to 11pm, will also feature parking for 12 vehicles and there will be eight electric vehicle charging points.

A planning statement drawn up by Firstplan to accompany the application states: “The proposed occupier for the drive-thru unit is KFC, who have had a long-standing requirement for a drive-thru facility in this part of Peterborough.

"In tandem, this requirement represents a key opportunity to accommodate the first food and beverage use at Boulevard Retail Park.”

The planning application was submitted by Hobart Activum, which is the owner of Boulevard Retail Park and acquired the site at the end of 2021.

The document adds that Hobart Activum is “committed to investing significant capital into the retail park with a view to improving both the retail and leisure offer and the appearance of the site to the benefit of its customers and the local area.”

It states that the development will ‘enable the delivery of an undeveloped plot of land in order to provide a complementary use to support the planned reinvigoration of Boulevard Retail Park.

It adds: “KFC is an established operator within Peterborough.

"The new store will help to add to this existing presence and enhance the food and beverage offer within the retail park.

The new drive-thru will be among a growing number in the area.