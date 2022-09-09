Peterborough residents passing by Cathedral Square have reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reporters from this newspaper asked members of the public how they felt upon hearing the sad news of Her Majesty’s passing – and said she embodied everything this nation stands for.

The Queen died on September 8, surrounded by members of the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: David Lowndes)

A book of condolence has now been opened at the Town Hall to allow residents to leave their own tributes to The Queen.

‘She was a special person’

"I remember her coronation in 1953,” Linda Smith, from March, told the Peterborough Telegraph.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Peterborough

"She was a special person who weathered the Second World War. She made us all proud of who we are and proud of this nation.

"She typified everything this nation stands for. She’s been a shining light throughout her reign and, as a country, we should feel very blessed.

"I hope the younger generation appreciate her lifelong service and I’m sure we will weather this storm.”

‘We won’t have another like her’

"I was driving home and heard the news that doctors were with her and that her family had been asked to go up to Balmoral, in Scotland,” Lia Deprez, from Connington, said in Cathedral Square this morning.

"I knew then. We won’t have another like her.”

Lia’s partner, Pete Deprez, added: “I just felt sadness. It was to be expected, but the announcement still felt like it came as a shock.”

‘It makes you think about your own mortality’

"She had a good, long life and she had her family around her when she passed,” Jo McKearney, from Peterborough, said.

“I’m sad for the family. It makes you think about your own mortality, especially as you get older. She’s always been there, she’s been active and always served, which you have to commend her for.”

‘She worked until the end and died peacefully’

"The whole country has been through a lot recently,” Cheryl French, from Fletton Quays, said, speaking outside The Cathedral.

"The news has come as a shock, but, at the same time, it was to be expected. She worked until the end and died peacefully surrounded by her family.

"She served us to the end.”

‘She will be dearly missed’

"I remember seeing The Queen at the East Anglian Agricultural Show in 1947,” Tim Halliday, from The Cathedral Precincts, said.