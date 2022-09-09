The son of Her Majesty The Queen’s Buckingham Palace gardener and ‘handyman’ has paid tribute to a “kind, honest and loving person”.

William Wilson, 55, spoke of how his late father, Willie Wilson, told him stories about The Queen.

Willie, who passed away in 2005, worked as a gardener and handyman at her main residence, Buckingham Palace, for over ten years in the 1970s and 1980s.

William Wilson

"My father always told me stories about her,” William said. “He was a proud man to work for her.

"She used to speak to him a lot and they used to chat together whenever he was in the garden doing the gardening for her.

“He told me the memories he had of her before he passed. He told me stories of how she would walk her corgis through the Buckingham Palace grounds.

"She would always say ‘good morning’ and she always had time for her staff.

"He felt like he was part of the family.”

William paid his respects to The Queen by writing in the book of condolences at the Town Hall, in Bridge Street, this morning.

Residents can sign books of condolence at the Town Hall and at Central Library in the city.

“I feel so sad,” he said.

"My father told me how she always thought and looked out for others, and always had that beautiful, beautiful smile.

"She was a kind, honest and loving person.

"At Christmas time, when she would make her national speech, she always mentioned God and her faith.