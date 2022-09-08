Books of condolence have been opened in Peterborough to allow residents to leave their own tributes to The Queen.

Residents can sign books of condolence at the Town Hall and at Central Library in the city or online at https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/news/book-of-condolence-cambridgeshire-and-peterborough.

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty, Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Alan Dowson, said: “It was with deep regret and sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. No words can convey the depth of our sympathy and loss at this time and our thoughts are with her family and friends and everyone who will be affected by her loss.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The outpouring of love, affection and appreciation that we witnessed for our Queen at this summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations was a result of her devotion to the people of Britain and further afield throughout her reign and a sign of the place that she holds in our hearts.

“We know that many of our residents will want to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen and for this reason we have placed books of condolence in Central Library and at the Town Hall and created an online book of condolence. Once closed, these will be stored in local archives as a lasting record.”

the official proclamation of the new sovereign will be read out by the High Sheriff Jennifer Crompton with the Lord-Lieutenant Julie Spence in attendance on Sunday 11 September 2022 at 3pm at the Town Hall.

Peterborough will take part in a two minute silence planned at 11am on the day of the state funeral.

Thanksgiving services will also be held at Peterborough Cathedral, Ely Cathedral and Great St Mary’s Church in Cambridge. Full details of the services will be published in due course.