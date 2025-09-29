There will be 'spades in the ground' soon promises Peterborough City Council leader as swimming pool plans near completion

Ambitious plans to build a multi-million pound Olympic-grade swimming pool and sports centre in Peterborough could see ‘spades in the ground’ soon, it has been revealed.

The promise comes from Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Shabina Qayyum who says completion of the plans for the indoor swimming pool is very close.

She said: “We are working at pace and hopefully we should be able to see something happening very shortly in the way of spades in the ground.

"We’ve had a look at the draft plan, there are talks about location and how the swimming pool is going to complement the city centre.

She added: "Hopefully we will have more news before the end of the year.”

Work to prepare a business case for an Olympic grade swimming pool for Peterborough has been under way at the council for some time but was given a boost recently by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

She announced in her Spending Review in June this year, the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund fund to to expedite local projects that are important for growth.

She told MPs then that funds might be found to drive the creation of a Sports Quarter as part of the ARU Peterborough campus in Bishop’s Road.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “In the coming weeks the Government is going to be having a conversation in more detail with the council so I am hopeful that before Christmas we are going to get the announcement we are waiting for.

"He said the ink isn’t quite dry on it but they are almost ready – we are 95 per cent there.”

It is estimated the 50 metre swimming pool could cost between £25 million and £40 million to build.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, the council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: We want to involve the Combined Authority mayor in this as we will be looking to him for some funding for this.

He said: “I would like to see everybody owning this.

"It is for our city where children have been deprived from swimming for a long time now and we need to have that new pool as soon as possible and we want everybody on board.”

A steering group that includes representatives from the council, the Combined Authority, ARU Peterborough, the City of Peterborough Swimming Club and Friends of the Lido has been set up to co-ordinate the work on the swimming pool.

Following the closure of the Regional Pool, the city has been without a public indoor swimming pool.