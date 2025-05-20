Peterborough MP outlines £25 million plus plan for Olympic-grade swimming pool to be built in Peterborough in five years

Call for consortium of organisations to be set up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambitious plans are under consideration that could see a £25 million plus Olympic-grade indoor swimming pool built near Peterborough’s university within five years.

A funding and business plan for a 50 metre swimming pool on the site of the former regional pool off Bishop’s Road is understood to be in the process of being drawn up by council chiefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has issued a plea that the work should be carried out a lot quicker to ensure a pool is in place in five years.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for action to ensure a new Olympic-grade swimming pool is built in Peterborough within five years

It is hoped the proposed pool could become part of a university quarter and help encourage more students to the city.

Following the closure of the regional pool last year and its ongoing demolition, Peterborough no longer has an indoor swimming pool.

Recently, Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow called for a new community stadium, with a ground for Peterborough United Football Club plus an arena and pool to be built on the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Pakes said: “I don’t want the plans for a swimming pool to be tangled up with plans for a community stadium as it will all just take too long and the swimming pool might not be included anyway.

"For instance, a similar scheme at Brentford took 15 years and it doesn’t have a swimming pool.

He said: “I believe we can get an indoor swimming pool built in Peterborough within five years.

"It should be built on the site of the now closed Peterborough Regional Pool as the council already owns the land.

"We need to be ambitious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 50 metre Olympic grade swimming pool, which could cost between £25 million and £40 million, would be tremendous for the city and would even help attract more students to Peterborough.

"A city like Peterborough really deserves at least one indoor pool.”

Going forward, Mr Pakes said he would like to see a round table discussion of interested parties, that would include the council, the Combined Authority, ARU Peterborough, the City of Peterborough Swimming Club and others to push this forward and to look at the funding options.

He added: “Peterborough City Council is already drawing up a business plan but I would like them to be a lot quicker.

"We don’t need delays or division. We can’t wait that long for a new pool.”