Ambitious plans for an Olympic-grade swimming pool in Peterborough take major step forward

New plans to create an Olympic-grade swimming pool and sports centre in Peterborough have taken a major step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the details for the indoor swimming pool, which is earmarked for the former regional pool site off Bishop’s Road, have now been agreed at a meeting of the city’s pool steering group.

Representatives from Peterborough City Council, the Combined Authority, ARU Peterborough, the City of Peterborough Swimming Club and Friends of the Lido attended the key meeting on Friday. (August 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of the city council, said: "We’re aiming to share our initial plans very soon.

Members of Peterborough pool steering group discuss proposals for an Olympic-grade swimming pool in Peterborough

"Game-changing plans for a much-needed swimming pool and sports quarter for our city are progressing with enthusiasm and pace.

"Our talks were positive and productive, with momentum gathering for this vital project. He said: “A huge amount of work has been happening behind the scenes over the summer to develop an outline business case including locations, design and costs, which will be submitted to the Government when applications open for its new £240 million fund announced in the Spring.

"We are fully aware that residents share our enthusiasm for this scheme as our city has needed a new swimming pool and better sports facilities for many years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: "I am looking forward to sharing our initial plans with ministers in the coming weeks.

"For too long, families have gone without the facilities a growing city needs.

"I promised to fight for investment and a credible business plan, and we’re closer than ever to delivering this vital resource for residents of all ages.

A new pool and sports quarter will be a game changer for Peterborough. It has taken a long time to get to this point but we now have a plan coming together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Government has chosen Peterborough to be one of the first places in the country for this new funding and I am keen we keep the pace up for a new pool.

“I would really like to thank all the partners for working hard over the summer to move plans forward, including City of Peterborough Swimming Club, ARU Peterborough and the council.

"With the Lido celebrating its 90th anniversary next year, as well as the City of Peterborough Swimming Club, 2026 will make a splash.

The Government has already signalled its initial support for Peterborough’s pool plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, in her Spending Review in June this year, announced the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund fund to to expedite local projects that are important for growth.

She told MPs then that funds might be found to drive the creation of a Sports Quarter as part of the ARU Peterborough campus in Bishop’s Road.