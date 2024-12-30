The top 10 names for new baby boys and girls in Peterborough revealed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The most popular boys and girls names of 2024 have been revealed by Peterborough City Council’s registration service.
The register office, based on Thorpe Road, provides a service for life’s important events such as births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships.
These can also include celebratory services such as citizenship ceremonies, naming ceremonies, and the renewal of marriage vows.
In 2024, a total of 17,385 certificates were issued by the Peterborough register office.
This included 3,615 births, 2,224 deaths, 495 marriages, 1,270 notices of marriage appointments and 17 civil partnership ceremonies.
The most popular boys names in Peterborough were Mohammad, Noah and George while the most popular girls names were Sofia, Amelia and Ivy.
See below for the top 10 most popular boys and girls names of 2024 in Peterborough:
Top 10 boys names
1: Mohammad
2: Noah
3: George
4: Leo
5: Theodore
6: Arthur
7: Charlie
8: Henry
9: Elijah
10: Oliver
Top 10 girls names
1: Sofia
2: Amelia
3: Ivy
4: Olivia
5: Lily
6: Ava
7: Freya
8: Mia
9: Daisy
10: Isla