Take a chance to cheer on the Posh and help city charity Anna’s Hope

Joe Ward of Peterborough United celebrates scoring with his team Peterborough United - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 05/02/2022 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers - FA Cup EMN-220902-113359001

Bosses at Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce are raffling the tickets which will give the winners the chance to see fifth round tie from the Weston Homes Stadium’s hospitality stand - an area reserved for home team fans only.

And whatever the result at the final whistle on March 1, the lucky four will know they have also supported Anna’s Hope, a Peterborough charity that helps children and young people who have brain tumours.

Raffle tickets are priced at £5 (plus VAT) and can be purchased by visiting: https://afx.one/775a4039

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...