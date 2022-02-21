Take a chance to cheer on the Posh and help city charity Anna’s Hope

Four tickets to cheer on the Posh in their FA Cup clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City are up for grabs.

By Paul Grinnell
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:28 pm
Joe Ward of Peterborough United celebrates scoring with his team Peterborough United - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 05/02/2022 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers - FA Cup EMN-220902-113359001

Bosses at Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce are raffling the tickets which will give the winners the chance to see fifth round tie from the Weston Homes Stadium’s hospitality stand - an area reserved for home team fans only.

And whatever the result at the final whistle on March 1, the lucky four will know they have also supported Anna’s Hope, a Peterborough charity that helps children and young people who have brain tumours.

Raffle tickets are priced at £5 (plus VAT) and can be purchased by visiting: https://afx.one/775a4039

