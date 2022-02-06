Peterborough United to host Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Gareth Fuller/Getty Images.

The match at the Weston Homes Stadium will take place in the week beginning Monday, February 28.

Posh have only played City once in the FA Cup, also in the fifth round in 1981 when the Premier League side won with a single goal from Tommy Booth.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 2019. They beat Fulham 4-1 at home in a fourth round tie at the Etihaad Stadium yesterday (February 5).

The FA Cup trophy. Photo: Getty Images.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was naturally thrilled with the draw. He said: “It is a fantastic draw. It is one to look forward to for the players, the supporters and of course the owners. It is a real motivation to get our season up and running. We have a lot of games before then, but there is bound to be plenty of excitement around the tie”.

Ticket details will be announced soon.

Full sixth round draw: Luton Town vs Chelsea, Crystal Palace vs Stoke City, POSH vs Man City,