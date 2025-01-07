Shoppers urged to vote now for favourite retailers in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping are being urged to celebrate the hard work of retailers by voting for their favourite stores.
There are 13 categories in the annual Queensgate’s Retail Stars competition.
Voting is now open and shoppers have until January 31 to make their choices.
To take part visit the awards website here
A spokesperson said: “We are proud to once again celebrate the exceptional dedication and hard work of its retailers through the Queensgate Retail Stars of 2025.
“This initiative invites the public to honour their favourite retailers at Queensgate who consistently deliver outstanding service, go above and beyond, and are integral to your shopping experience.
"From the store offering the best service with a smile to the one you simply can't shop without, your votes matter!
Now in its second year, the awards feature 15 categories for the public to vote in, including the "Service with a Smile" award, recognising the store that continually provides exemplary service.
The categories for Queensgate Retail Stars 2025 are:
- Menswear Retailer of the Year
- Womenswear Retailer of the Year
- Childrenswear Retailer of the Year
- Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year
- Stores you can't live without
- Lifestyle Retailer of the Year
- Technology Retailer of the Year
- Service Retailer of the Year
- Jewellery and Accessories Retailer of the Year
- Service with a smile award
- Footwear Retailer of the Year
- Food and Leisure Retailer of the Year
- Independent Retailer of the Year
- Grab & Go Retailer of the Year
- Home Retailer of the Year
