About 10,000 votes were cast by shoppers when they took part in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s annual awards contest to discover customers’ favourite retailers.
And there were major successes for some retailers who secured multiple award wins in the Retail Stars contest.
There was a clear success for opticians Oculist, based in the Westgate Arcade, which won a quartet of awards. They were for Service Retailer of the Year, Independent Retailer of the Year, Stores you can't live without and also the Who always gives service with a smile? award.
There were double award triumphs of clothing retailer Primark, which won the Womenswear Retailer of the Year and the Childrenswear Retailer of the Year awards, and for toys, gifts and accessories specialist Flying Tiger, which won Home & Lifestyle Retailer of the Year and Toy & Gifting Retailer of the Year.
This year there were 13 categories for voters to choose from and which, for the first time, included the Service with a Smile award, acknowledging the store that consistently provides exemplary service.
A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable winners of the Queensgate Retail Stars awards.
"Your dedication, passion, and exceptional service shine brightly, enriching the shopping experience for all.
"You are the true stars of Queensgate, illuminating our community with your commitment and excellence."
The winners of Queensgate’s Retails Stars 2024 awards are:
Menswear Retailer of the Year: JD Sports
Womenswear Retailer of the Year: Primark
Childrenswear Retailer of the Year: Primark
Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year: Boots
Home & Lifestyle Retailer of the Year: Flying Tiger
Technology Retailer of the Year: O2
Service Retailer of the Year: The Oculist
Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year: Pandora
Footwear Retailer of the Year: Schuh
Food & Leisure Retailer of the Year: Greggs
Independent Retailer of the Year: The Oculist
Travel Store of the Year: TUI
Toy & Gifting Retailer of the Year: Flying Tiger
Stores you can't live without : The Oculist
Who always gives service with a smile? The Oculist