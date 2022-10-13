Two months after dozens of families were told to leave their homes in a Peterborough street, seven households are still living in hotel or B&B accommodation.

Families living in St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell were told to leave their homes in August. The estate was being used by Peterborough City Council to provide emergency accommodation for families in the city.

However, the estate is owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes, which bought it six years ago.

St Michael's Gate in Peterborough

On August 26, The Peterborough Telegraph reported that the last of the residents had moved out. At the time, the city council said: “All residents have now been re-housed from St Michael's Gate into alternative accommodation. Almost 50-per-cent of these households (39 households) have now been placed into permanent accommodation, which means they now have a secure long-term home.”

However, now it has been revealed seven households are still living in hotels or B&B – with a number still waiting for an offer on a home.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: “Seven out of 82 former St Michael’s Gate households are in currently in B&B/hotel accommodation.

"Three of these households have received offers of accommodation and will be moving shortly. We are currently searching for properties for the remaining four households. The cost of this is £360 per week per household.

“We said at the time that we may be forced to use B&B/hotel accommodation in the short-term, which, although expensive, is a flexible solution which can be ended at any point. We recognise that this is not ideal for those living there and are doing everything we can to move these households quickly.

“We would also like to reiterate our call for private landlords with three, four and five bedroom homes in the city to come forward. Any landlords who would like more information should contact [email protected]”

The estate hit the headlines six years ago, when families living on the street were told to leave their homes, with the houses to be filled with homeless people.