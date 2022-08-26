Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final few residents living in St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough have moved into new accommodation ending a six years dispute triggered by a controversial housing deal.

The last of the original 74 occupants living on the Parnwell estate moved three days ago into new premises found for them by Peterborough City Council.

It comes after all residents on the street were given notice to leave earlier this year after the council decided that it was no longer financially viable to renew its lease agreement with the property owners.

The last remaining residents at St Michael's Gate in Peterborough have moved into new properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has used the estate for emergency housing for the last six years with the homes managed by private firm Stef & Phillips.

But the estate is owned by Paul Simon Magic Homes, which bought it six years ago. It was at this point the families living there were served with eviction notices only to find out that the soon-to-be empty dwellings would be leased to the council to house the homeless.

A council spokesperson, said: "St Michael's Gate was a short-term temporary accommodation provider - which means households knew they could be moved quickly to alternative accommodation.

"All residents have now been re-housed from St Michael's Gate into alternative accommodation. Almost 50-per-cent of these households (39 households) have now been placed into permanent accommodation, which means they now have a secure long-term home.

"Our staff were at St Michael's Gate speaking with households and providing advice and information and dealt with last minute issues throughout last week.

"We know some residents will not be happy with the accommodation we have offered, but given the limited supply of accommodation in Peterborough, we cannot meet the exact wishes of every resident.

"If we had renewed our lease, we would have been locked into an expensive temporary accommodation contract for three years. We have negotiated cheaper forms of accommodation over the last six years and will continue to work on securing alternatives in order to meet demand."

Councillor Julie Stevenson said: “What we’re hearing about temporary accommodation for these residents is concerning, and I hope that all will be housed where they can safely settle and no longer have to live with the worry of being moved to a new and unfamiliar place.”

Cllr Shaz Nawaz, leader of the council’s Labour Group said: "I’m sorry to see that residents of St Michael’s Gate are having to go through a difficult time once again.

"They suffered enough first time round through no fault of their own.

"The problem we have here is that the council does not have sufficient housing stock.

"Until and unless we build our own housing stock, I’m sorry to say that St Michael’s Gate will not be an isolated situation. This simply isn’t acceptable and neither should it be tolerated.”

Cllr Christian Hogg, Leader of the LibDem Group added: "While I naturally have concerns for the people who have been living at St Michael's Gate, quite honestly I have no problem with what the council has done.