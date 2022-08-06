Council vow to offer all residents facing eviction at St Michael's Gate new accommodation before they have to leave

Peterborough City Council have said all residents facing eviction from a city street will be offered alternative accommodation before they are forced to leave in just over two weeks.

Residents living in St Michael’s Gate in the city have been told they will have to leave their homes on August 19.

The estate is used by Peterborough City Council to provide emergency housing, and is managed Stef & Phillips and has been since 2016. Yet, the council has now decided that that it is not financially viable to renew the lease agreement with the company; which runs out this August.

St Michael's Gate in Peterborough

In June, residents received a letter telling them they would have to leave their homes.

While some have been offered new homes by the city council, a number still remain at St Michael’s Gate – including mum of five Nadine Jones.

Nadine, who moved to the street to escape domestic violence in 2019, told the Peterborough Telegraph that she was ‘scared’ about the situation, having not been offered a new home yet.

She said she was concerned about schooling for her children, given they did not know where they would be living in September.

Neighbours of Nadine have moved to areas as far away as Boston and Sheffield – but it is thought about 20 households still remain at St Michael’s Gate, with just a couple of weeks left before the deadline to leave.

Today, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We continue to work to secure alternative accommodation for all households at St Michael's Gate. Many residents have been made offers and have moved already and those remaining will be contacted in due course as suitable properties are secured. We will be ensuring all households have an alternative offer prior to 19 August."