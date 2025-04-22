Royal accolade for Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath as founders are invited to meet the King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Invitation to attend Royal Garden Party

A royal invitation to meet the King has been presented to the founders of Peterborough-based recycling venture Up The Garden Bath.

The founders of the sustainability project, which also runs community business venture UNITY at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, have been invited to meet King Charles at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace next month.

Dave Poulton, who founded Up The Garden Bath with Kez Hayes-Palmer in 2020, said: “We were absolutely stunned to receive the invitation.

"It is humbling to say the least.

"We didn’t set this up to secure recognition and it really is a team effort.

He added: "But to get such recognition will galvanise us in what is proving to be a tough year.”

Kez said: “We are incredibly humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from His Majesty.

"Everything we do, from our school projects to the UNITY shop, is rooted in a belief that education and creativity can bring people together and spark real, lasting change.

"To have this work acknowledged at such a level is truly inspiring.”

Dave will attend the Garden Party on May 14 with daughter Sienna Hayes-Palmer (23), who is an active participant in many of the organisation’s community-led initiatives.

Invitations to attend The Royal Garden Party tend to be reserved for people and organisations that have made a positive impact on the community, education and skills.

Dave said: “I’ve never met the King before and I’m hoping that I will get an opportunity at the Garden Party to speak to him about sustainability and the environment.

"It’s amazing to think that an idea to upcycle old bathtubs has grown into such a wonderful community driven project.

"We have positively impacted thousands of people and we just want to unite the city and make Peterborough a better place to live.

"This invitation from King Charles serves as a powerful affirmation of Up The Garden Bath’s mission and the positive impact it continues to have on people’s lives”

The royal invitation comes as UNITY hits the £600,000 mark in revenue generated for local small businesses, crafters, and makers, while 15,000 people of various ages and abilities have accessed UNITY’s free Create &Craft zone where anyone can drop in to learn new skills, connect with others, and grow creatively.

Up The Garden Bath is best known for its innovative approach to upcycling old bathtubs into educational garden planters, now installed in schools, care homes, and community spaces across Cambridgeshire.

These planters provide hands-on learning experiences that promote sustainability, mental wellbeing, and environmental awareness among children and adults.