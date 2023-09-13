Watch more videos on Shots!

Discount retailer Poundland has stepped in to save jobs at one of Peterborough’s two Wilko stores.

Bosses at Poundland are to take control of the lease of the Wilko store at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, along with the leases of 70 other Wilko stores nationally.

As part of the acquisition, Poundland bosses have vowed to offer roles to the former Wilko staff as stores are converted to the Poundland brand.

An aerial view of the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough; the Wilko store in the Ortongate centre, which is expected to be take over by Poundland

The move is expected to be welcomed by the new owners of the Ortongate centre, the Nottingham-based ALB Group.

It had agreed a new five year lease on its Wilko store just three months before the retailer’s collapse into administration putting the future of its 400 stores and 12,500 staff nationally at risk.

Peterborough’s second Wilko store in the Hereward Cross centre is expected to be shut next month although a date has not yet been announced.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “In the coming weeks we will work quickly with landlords so we can open these stores as Poundlands with the new ranges that have been pivotal to our recent development.

“And once that process is complete, we will ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team.

“We know how valued Wilko colleagues have been in scores of communities across the UK and we look forward to offering them opportunities to join our family.

“We recognise the last few weeks have been difficult for them and we will move quickly to secure new consents from landlords so we can offer them the certainty they deserve.

“The Wilko stores will accelerate our existing transformation programme, offering amazing value for consumers, providing growth opportunities for suppliers and supporting employment in the high streets, shopping centres and retail parks customers love.”