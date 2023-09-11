Watch more videos on Shots!

Wilko stores in Peterborough look set to close after the collapse of a rescue deal for the retailer.

Union officials say it is expected that 400 Wilko stores nationally, which includes outlets at the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre and another at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, will close next month.

It comes after a move by HMV owner, Doug Putman, to save about 300 Wilko shops fell through.

The Wilko store at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough could close next month along with 400 others nationally, union leaders have warned.

Union officials say it means all 12,500 staff employed nationally at the family-owned business are likely to face redundancy.

Wilko’s two distribution centres are to close on Friday next week.

It has been reported that administrators PwC expect to reveal jobs losses and store closures soon.

The 93-year-old retailer Wilko collapsed into administration last month since when there have been a number of bids to save parts of the business.

B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko's 400 shops in a deal worth £13 million.

Nadine Houghton, National Officer of the GMB union, said: “Wilko was far more than a brand, a retailer or the products it sold, it was the thousands of loyal team members now facing an uncertain future.

“Wilko may have ceased genuinely being a family brand many years ago, but the staff kept the real family ethos of Wilko alive until the very end.

"It is the family that Wilko colleagues made for themselves that will be missed the most.

“This isn’t a tragedy without cause. Wilko should have thrived in a bargain retail sector that is otherwise strong, but it was run into the ground by the business owners.

“Money was siphoned out of the business for dividends, warnings about what needed to be done to save the business were not heeded and advice around what the business to do to thrive was not listened to.