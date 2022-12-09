A leading retailer will open its new Peterborough ‘superstore’ tomorrow (December 10) at 10am.

Poundland has created an 18,000 square feet store using two units, previously occupied by Outfit and H&M, at the Brotherhood Shopping Park, in Lincoln Road, Walton.

The official opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and a golden ticket giveaway with a top prize of £100 of vouchers.

The new store replaces a previous smaller shop at the retail park and will employ 40 staff, which includes 28 new jobs.

The opening will be one of many new Poundland stores to start trading tomorrow in what the retailer has described as a ‘Super Saturday’ as it opens eight stores across the UK.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’re putting the finishing touches to our new store at Brotherhood Retail Park and are looking forward to opening our doors at 10am on December 10, just in time for Christmas.

"We’ve put a lot of effort into making it a store Peterborough can be proud of.

“We think customers are going to love the store which has been designed to offer customers more of what they want, from everyday essentials to PEP&CO clothing for the family.

"It goes without saying we make sure we offer amazing value which has never been so important when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

