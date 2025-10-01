Record number of competitors are to line up for Peterborough's Great Eastern Run

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
A record number of people are expected to stride out for Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run making it one of the biggest sporting days in the city.

About 6,500 runners are expected to line up for this year’s Great Eastern Run on October 12.

Most Popular

Organisers, Good Running Events, say they hope that an improved route for 2025 will enhance the experience of runners in the 2025 AEPG Great Eastern Run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course will take runners through the city centre, Central Park, Dogsthorpe, Paston and Werrington and the Cathedral on their return to the city centre, bringing additional atmosphere and crowd support along the way.

The start of last year's Great Eastern Run in Peterboroughplaceholder image
The start of last year's Great Eastern Run in Peterborough

The AEPG Great Eastern Run has built a reputation as one of the fastest and friendliest half marathons in the UK, attracting both elite athletes chasing personal bests and thousands of charity runners raising vital funds for good causes, including Sue Ryder and Anna’s Hope, two of the events long standing charity partners.

placeholder image
Read More
Great Eastern Run: All you need to know about road closures ahead of Peterboroug...

Aaron Murrell, director at Good Running Events, said: “The AEPG Great Eastern Run is a highlight of the events calendar in Peterborough, and we’re incredibly proud to see the event continue to grow.

"This year we’re expecting the event’s largest number of finishers ever, which is a real testament to the community spirit and the support of our partners, volunteers, and runners.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will feature a packed day of running, with the flagship Half Marathon supported by a popular 5K Fun Run that welcomes runners, families, schools, and community groups of all abilities.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route and cheer on participants helps create an incredible atmosphere for all those taking part.

An appeal for volunteers to help the day run smoothly and safely has been put out by the organisers.

MORE: Great Eastern Run: Volunteers urgently needed for Peterborough half marathon

All you need to know about the Great Eastern Run:

The event takes place on October 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Half Marathon and the 5K Fun Run will start and finish at Bishops Road / Embankment in Peterborough.

The races start at 9am and 10.30am respectively and most road closures or restrictions will be in place 30 minutes before in the respective areas.

The roads are expected to be reopened by 3.30pm.

For more details about the Great Eastern Run visit the organisers’ website here.

Related topics:PeterboroughOrganisersCathedralCentral ParkDogsthorpeWerrington
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice