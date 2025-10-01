Record number of competitors are to line up for Peterborough's Great Eastern Run

A record number of people are expected to stride out for Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run making it one of the biggest sporting days in the city.

About 6,500 runners are expected to line up for this year’s Great Eastern Run on October 12.

Organisers, Good Running Events, say they hope that an improved route for 2025 will enhance the experience of runners in the 2025 AEPG Great Eastern Run.

The course will take runners through the city centre, Central Park, Dogsthorpe, Paston and Werrington and the Cathedral on their return to the city centre, bringing additional atmosphere and crowd support along the way.

The start of last year's Great Eastern Run in Peterborough

The AEPG Great Eastern Run has built a reputation as one of the fastest and friendliest half marathons in the UK, attracting both elite athletes chasing personal bests and thousands of charity runners raising vital funds for good causes, including Sue Ryder and Anna’s Hope, two of the events long standing charity partners.

Aaron Murrell, director at Good Running Events, said: “The AEPG Great Eastern Run is a highlight of the events calendar in Peterborough, and we’re incredibly proud to see the event continue to grow.

"This year we’re expecting the event’s largest number of finishers ever, which is a real testament to the community spirit and the support of our partners, volunteers, and runners.”

The event will feature a packed day of running, with the flagship Half Marathon supported by a popular 5K Fun Run that welcomes runners, families, schools, and community groups of all abilities.

Spectators are encouraged to line the route and cheer on participants helps create an incredible atmosphere for all those taking part.

An appeal for volunteers to help the day run smoothly and safely has been put out by the organisers.

All you need to know about the Great Eastern Run:

The event takes place on October 12.

The Half Marathon and the 5K Fun Run will start and finish at Bishops Road / Embankment in Peterborough.

The races start at 9am and 10.30am respectively and most road closures or restrictions will be in place 30 minutes before in the respective areas.

The roads are expected to be reopened by 3.30pm.

For more details about the Great Eastern Run visit the organisers’ website here.