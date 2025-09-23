Great Eastern Run: All you need to know about road closures ahead of Peterborough half marathon

The event is one of the biggest in the Peterborough calendar, bringing people from miles around to compete, and to support.

This year, it will be taking place on Sunday, October 12.

Many of the 6,000 expected runners will also be raising vital cash for charities on the day – making it one of the most important events in the city.

However, to ensure that the run can be carried out safely, numerous road closures will be in place in the city centre, and to the north of Peterborough.

The closures will be managed to ensure they can be lifted as quickly as possible.

For more information about the Great Eastern Run, visit: https://www.greateastern.run/resident-information

Councils and other organisations have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.

1 . Great Eastern Run The Great Eastern Run takes place on Sunday, October 12 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Great Eastern Run Road Closures Boueges Boulevard - Queensgate Roundabout: Closure enforced at 8.30am - expected re-opening at 11am Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Great Eastern Run Road Closures Bourges Boulevard - Rivergate Roundabout: Closure enforced at 8.30am - expected re-opening at 2.15pm Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Great Eastern Run Road Closures A47 junction 19 off slip roads: Closure enforced at 7am - expected re-opening at 1.30pm Photo: Google Photo Sales