Great Eastern Run: All you need to know about road closures ahead of Peterborough half marathon

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
The Great Eastern Run is just a few weeks away, and runners are currently pounding the streets in preparation for the half marathon and fun run.

The event is one of the biggest in the Peterborough calendar, bringing people from miles around to compete, and to support.

This year, it will be taking place on Sunday, October 12.

Many of the 6,000 expected runners will also be raising vital cash for charities on the day – making it one of the most important events in the city.

However, to ensure that the run can be carried out safely, numerous road closures will be in place in the city centre, and to the north of Peterborough.

The closures will be managed to ensure they can be lifted as quickly as possible.

For more information about the Great Eastern Run, visit: https://www.greateastern.run/resident-information

Boueges Boulevard - Queensgate Roundabout: Closure enforced at 8.30am - expected re-opening at 11am

Bourges Boulevard - Rivergate Roundabout: Closure enforced at 8.30am - expected re-opening at 2.15pm

A47 junction 19 off slip roads: Closure enforced at 7am - expected re-opening at 1.30pm

