Great Eastern Run: Volunteers urgently needed for Peterborough half marathon

The event is one of the biggest in Peterborough every year, with thousands of people pounding the streets – either looking for a personal best, or raising vital cash for a range of charities.

This year, the race is taking place on Sunday, October 12

Aaron Murrell, race director, said: “As with every year, we are also seeking volunteers to help deliver the event safely and successfully, particularly as route marshals.

"Volunteering is a great way to be part of the day and we’d love to welcome more people on board.”

All volunteers will receive a full briefing, snacks / drinks and a Racemaker goodie bag.

In addition to this you will receive the choice of a Free race entry onto a future Good Running Event for yourself or a friend.

Volunteer roles range from helping in the baggage store, giving out water along the route at water stations, directing and cheering on the runners as a marshal, to being at the finish area to reward runners with their medals, technical t-shirts and goody bags.

For more information, including how to sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.greateastern.run/volunteer

1 . Great Eastern Run 2024 The main race starters Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Great Eastern Run 2024 The start of the half marathon Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Great Eastern Run 2024 An appeal has been put out for volunteers at this year's race Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales