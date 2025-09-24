Great Eastern Run: Volunteers urgently needed for Peterborough half marathon

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:56 BST
A plea has been put out for volunteers to help the Great Eastern Run half marathon run smoothly in Peterborough.

The event is one of the biggest in Peterborough every year, with thousands of people pounding the streets – either looking for a personal best, or raising vital cash for a range of charities.

This year, the race is taking place on Sunday, October 12

During the run, there are numerous road closures that need to be put in place, and the event relies on a number of amazing volunteers to marshal the course.

Aaron Murrell, race director, said: “As with every year, we are also seeking volunteers to help deliver the event safely and successfully, particularly as route marshals.

"Volunteering is a great way to be part of the day and we’d love to welcome more people on board.”

All volunteers will receive a full briefing, snacks / drinks and a Racemaker goodie bag.

In addition to this you will receive the choice of a Free race entry onto a future Good Running Event for yourself or a friend.

Volunteer roles range from helping in the baggage store, giving out water along the route at water stations, directing and cheering on the runners as a marshal, to being at the finish area to reward runners with their medals, technical t-shirts and goody bags.

For more information, including how to sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.greateastern.run/volunteer

The main race starters

1. Great Eastern Run 2024

The main race starters Photo: David Lowndes

The start of the half marathon

2. Great Eastern Run 2024

The start of the half marathon Photo: David Lowndes

An appeal has been put out for volunteers at this year's race

3. Great Eastern Run 2024

An appeal has been put out for volunteers at this year's race Photo: David Lowndes

Marshals are needed around the course

4. Great Eastern Run 2024

Marshals are needed around the course Photo: David Lowndes

