Great Eastern Run: Volunteers urgently needed for Peterborough half marathon

The event is one of the biggest in Peterborough every year, with thousands of people pounding the streets – either looking for a personal best, or raising vital cash for a range of charities.
This year, the race is taking place on Sunday, October 12
During the run, there are numerous road closures that need to be put in place, and the event relies on a number of amazing volunteers to marshal the course.
Aaron Murrell, race director, said: “As with every year, we are also seeking volunteers to help deliver the event safely and successfully, particularly as route marshals.
"Volunteering is a great way to be part of the day and we’d love to welcome more people on board.”
All volunteers will receive a full briefing, snacks / drinks and a Racemaker goodie bag.
In addition to this you will receive the choice of a Free race entry onto a future Good Running Event for yourself or a friend.
Volunteer roles range from helping in the baggage store, giving out water along the route at water stations, directing and cheering on the runners as a marshal, to being at the finish area to reward runners with their medals, technical t-shirts and goody bags.
For more information, including how to sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.greateastern.run/volunteer