An RAF Eurofighter has been spotted in the skies above Peterborough – days after a US Air Force Globemaster flew over the city

The RAF jet, which according to flight tracker apps was based at RAF Conningsby, was seen over the city at around 12.30pm, and circled above the city for some time.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted RAF Conningsby for information.

The sight of fighter jets above Peterborough has been common for many years – often American Air Force F15s, based at RAF Lakenheath.

A spokesperson said the $340 million craft was carrying out standard operations as it made its way over Peterborough, Chatteris, Wisbech and Ely before landing at RAF Mildenhall.

Eurofighter Typhoon Top Trumps

The Eurofighter has a reported top speed of nearly 2,500kmh – also known as Mach 2

It can fly to a reported altitude of 55,000 feet

They cost around £73 million

According to the RAF, The Typhoon FGR Mk4 is equipped with a range of weapons to handle various targets. For air-to-air combat, it uses the infrared-guided ASRAAM missile, the 27mm Mauser gun, and for longer distances, the AMRAAM and Meteor radar-guided missiles. These weapons, combined with the advanced Captor ECR 90 radar and the Typhoon’s excellent manoeuvrability, make it a powerful fighter.

For air-to-surface missions, the Typhoon can carry Paveway IV GPS and laser-guided bombs, Brimstone 2 missiles, or the long-range Storm Shadow cruise missile. In armed reconnaissance and close air support (CAS) missions, it typically carries a Litening V targeting pod, four Paveway IV bombs, six Brimstone 2 missiles, and the 27mm Mauser gun.