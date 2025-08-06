Police appeal for witnesses after woman seriously injured in a collision between a car and a paramedic vehicle on an emergency callout
The police plea for witnesses and dash cam footage comes after the collision happened in Eastrea Road, near the junction of Victory Avenue, in Whittlesey, Peterborough at about 11.10am today (6 August).
The vehicles involved – a black Peugeot and the rapid response ambulance – were both heading towards Peterborough.
The driver of the Peugeot suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the response vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Claire Marland, from the road policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision.
“If you believe you may have dashcam footage of either vehicle in the lead up to the collision, please do get in touch with us as this may help us paint a better picture of what happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference CC-06082025-0161.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.