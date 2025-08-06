Woman driver taken to hospital after collision involving ambulance rapid response vehicle in Whittlesey
The accident occurred on the Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey, at about 11.05am today (August 6).
The driver of the car, an adult woman, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for assessment and treatment.
The driver of the rapid response vehicle did not require hospital treatment.
The rapid response vehicle was later seen to be lifted onto a recovery vehicle and taken away.
The road was blocked for more than an hour as emergency services attended the scene.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.05am to a road traffic collision involving one of our rapid response vehicles and a car on the Eastrea Road in Whittlesey.
“We sent two ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and the Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene.
“The driver of the other car involved in the collision, an adult woman, was transported by road to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
“Our staff member was assessed and did not require transportation to hospital.”
The ambulance service has confirmed the rapid response vehicle was responding to a call on blue lights when the collision took place.