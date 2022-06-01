Jubilee bunting on Bridge Street.

Peterborough City Council has stressed its “pride” in taking part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after it was criticised for the lack of street decoration to celebrate Cthe event.

Earlier this week, the city’s MP Paul Bristow called for the council to do more to visibly celebrate the jubilee, asking Chief Executive Matt Gladstone to “get the bunting, lights and union flags out to show that Peterborough is truly part of the national effort.”

At the eleventh hour, with the jubilee celebrations less than a day away, the council has acted and hung some small pieces of bunting on the Guildhall and down Bridge Street.

Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitegerald has also defended the council’s commitment to the celebration.

He said: "Our city is proud to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Across Peterborough there is a range of events and activities for residents to take part in this coming extended Bank Holiday weekend.

"These include our very own Town Crier, Pearl Capewell's proclamation of the start of the jubilee celebration on the steps of the Guild Hall at 2pm on Thursday. We will also have the Town Hall and Bridge Street being lit up in the colours of the Jubilee and bunting being put in place tomorrow (Wed).

Jubilee bunting at Peterborough's Guildhall.

"Our new Food Hall in Bridge Street opened on Tuesday and has bunting displayed inside. We will also light a Platinum Jubilee beacon on Thursday evening at 9.45pm, to join the lighting of thousands of other beacons across the commonwealth.

"In addition, the council has been helping to support and promote many events including a special Jubilee Picnic being held in the Cathedral grounds on Sunday from 12pm until 3pm.

"All this will complement the wider celebrations happening across the city that we have also assisted with, including providing road closure notices for street parties and planting trees as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."