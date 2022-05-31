The city will kick off jubilee celebrations on Thursday (June 2) with a proclamation from Peterborough’s Town Crier Pearl Capewell on the steps of the Guildhall at 2pm. Following this, the Mayor Cllr Alan Dowson will light a beacon, one as many being lit simultaneously across the country, to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Unlike many other cities and towns across the country though, there is little to no bunting up in the city or any other visible shows of support for the jubilee, other than individuals creating their own displays.

This has caused Mr Bristow to write to the council’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Gladstone to urge him to do more the mark and celebrate the occasion.

Union Jacks on Regent Street in London. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

In a letter, Mr Bristow said: “Peterborough, along with the whole of the United Kingdom, the Dependencies and the Territories, the Commonwealth of Nations, and people right across the world, is looking forward to the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Her Majesty The Queen has been a constant presence in the lives of nearly every one of us and, along with the people of Peterborough, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to her on her reign. This is the first time this country has come together to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and celebrate not just length of service but a lifetime of incredible achievement and dedication.

“I am proud that Peterborough will be a part of national celebrations, with the lighting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon on Thursday (June 2) evening but I had hoped to see this week Bridge Street, Cathedral square and many other parts of out city decorated in bunting showing for the jubilee.

“As you may know, I have been asking officers for months to try and do something big and bold in our city centre and along Broadway to celebrate this. Sadly, this has come to nothing. I have organised my own party to compensate.

“However, I urge you at this late stage to get the bunting, lights and union flags out to show that Peterborough is truly part of the national effort.