As part of the Peterborough Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a beacon will be lit infront of the Town Hall on Thursday.

Beacons will be lit simultaneously across the the whole country to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

In the city, the Jubilee Beacon will be lit by the mayor of Peterborough, councillor Alan Dowson, at 9.45pm on 2 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beacon lighting will take place on Thursday evening (image: Getty/NationalWorld)

The Jubilee Beacons are one of the official events of the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, as part of an extended bank holiday, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of the Queen’s service.

A beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.

The beacon lighting will follow Peterborough’s Town Crier Pearl Capewell, 83, who will proclaim the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the steps of The Guildhall at 2pm.

Over 200 town criers across the country and Commonwealth will join in Pearl to announce the five-verse proclamation.