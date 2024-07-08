Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The order has seen people issued with fines for urinating and defecating in public, among other things

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans to continue the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the Millfield, New England, Eastfield and Embankment areas of Peterborough for a further three years.

The PSPO was implemented in October 2021 to enable authorised council officers and the police to tackle anti-social behaviour and improve the quality of life for those that live, work and visit the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order includes several conditions such as no urination in a public place, no littering or spitting, and orders street drinkers to surrender open alcohol cans or disperse from the area. Anyone caught breaching a condition can face fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

Lincoln Road is one of the Peterborough areas the current PSPO covers.

Over the period from October 2021 to March 2024, some 50 FPNs have been handed out for breaches of the order. Peterborough City Council says the majority of these were for urination, defecation and alcohol-related breaches.

Rob Hill, the council's Service Director for Communities, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners, including the police, to keep members of the public safe and develop strong and sustainable communities, which PSPOs are helping us to achieve. We encourage residents in Millfield, New England, Eastfield and the Embankment areas to take part in this consultation, as well as businesses, community groups and people who work in the areas."

The consultation begins today, Monday, July 8, and will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024 - this will be accessible on the council’s website, with hard copies available on request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson added: “Once the consultation closes, responses will be considered before making a recommendation to the council’s Cabinet Member. If extended, the order will give the council and police additional powers, alongside other initiatives, dedicated to tackling crime and improving the quality of life for communities.”