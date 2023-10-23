News you can trust since 1948
'Phenomenal opening' for fast food drive-thru Wendy's in Peterborough

Early queues for city’s new eatery
By Paul Grinnell
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Staff at new fast food drive-thru Wendy’s in Peterborough welcomed hundreds of customers as the eatery opened its doors for the first time.

Queues of customers formed ahead of the opening at 7am on Saturday (October 21) of the venue at the entrance to the new £30 million Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, the Wendy’s franchise operator for the East Anglia region, said: “We had a phenomenal opening.

Staff at the opening of fast food chain Wendy's at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.Staff at the opening of fast food chain Wendy's at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.
Staff at the opening of fast food chain Wendy's at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.
"It was incredibly busy and we welcomed a lot of happy customers trying Wendy’s for the first time.”

Wendy’s brings together quality ingredients

The new venue has created 50 jobs with bosses saying that they received more than 500 applications from people keen to work for Wendy’s.

The Peterborough outlet is the first for the city and the third in the region as Blank Table looks to open many more Wendy’s across the area.

