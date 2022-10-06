Both businesses have agreed 10 year leases on units that have still to be built at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, which will also be home to American fast food outlets, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

One of the new companies is Wurth UK, a leading trader in assembly and fastening materials, which has agreed a lease for trade counter space totalling 3,907 square feet.

The other is mobility aid retailer CareCo which is to move into a 6,070 square feet warehouse.

Construction has started on warehouses and trade counter units at Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Three drive thrus planned for the entrance to Bourges View will be occupied by Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee.

The leases have been agreed by landowner Westbrook Properties, which have been advised jointly by commercial Savills and JLL.

The scheme, which is being developed by Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management, will be made up of 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet.

The development is due for completion in March 2023.

This image shows the planned entrance to Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, with Wendy's and Taco Bell drive thrus on either sides.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: "The scheme will offer new high quality accommodation, which is why we are already seeing occupiers taking space prior to completion.

He added: "Given the lack of supply across the region, we are anticipating high demand for the remaining available units.

“Bourges View lies in an established prime retail, trade and industrial area."

