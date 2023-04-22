A recently created food and restaurant services provider is to operate Peterborough’s soon-to-open fast food drive-thru Wendy’s.

Blank Table Ltd, which was incorporated 17 months ago, has been selected to run the new outlet for the American burger giant when it opens at the £25 million Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, New England, later this year.

It will be the third Wendy’s outlet in Cambridgeshire to be run by Blank Table, which has its registered address in Grantham.

This image shows the position of Wendy's at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Carl Morris, managing director, confirmed that Blank Table would be operating the Wendy’s franchise in Peterborough.

An opening date for the Peterborough outlet has not been confirmed yet as the development of Bourges View is not expected to be completed until June.

However, the Wendy’s outlet in the Horsefair Shopping Centre, in Wisbech, is to open on April 27 and will have created 50 jobs.

It comes about four months after the chain opened its first Cambridgeshire restaurant at the Brampton Hut interchange in January.

As well as Wendy’s, the Bourges View development will also feature drive-thrus for fast food giant Taco Bell and Costa Coffee along with 21 other units that will provide 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space.

The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and generate new life into the area with the site, a former Parcelforce sorting and distribution centre, having been vacant for 10 years.

