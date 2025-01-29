Peterborough's Queensgate to offer free Sunday parking throughout February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Offer aimed at getting visitors to stay longer

Shoppers and visitors to Peterborough will be offered free Sunday parking throughout February, it has been announced.

The offer is the result of a new partnership between the Queensgate Shopping Centre and Peterborough Positive, which oversees the city’s Business Improvement District..

Free parking will be available all day on February 2, February 9, February 16 and February 23.

Queensgate Shopping Centre and Peterborough Positive are offering free Sunday parking throughout February

The initiative aims to boost city centre visits, encouraging dwell time and greater visitor engagement with local shops, restaurants, and attractions such as Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery that draw in visitors from across the world.

Visitors can take advantage of free parking in Queensgate Shopping Centre car parks all day on Sundays throughout February, with parking after 5pm exclusively available in the Blue Car Park.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: "Peterborough Positive is committed to creating a vibrant and welcoming city centre that benefits everyone.

"By offering free Sunday parking, we hope to attract more visitors to experience the wide range of attractions and activities Peterborough city centre has to offer while supporting our excellent local businesses."

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, the centre’s marketing and events co-ordinator said: “We're always looking for ways to make the city centre more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

"The free Sunday parking initiative is a fantastic opportunity to welcome visitors to explore everything Peterborough has to offer, from exciting new shops and dining options to our ODEON Luxe cinema.

"Whether you're rediscovering old favourites or experiencing something new, February is the perfect time to visit and support our vibrant local community."

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “I’d really like to welcome free parking Sundays at Queensgate during February.

“It is great to see the partnership between Peterborough Positive and local businesses delivering practical promotions like this.

“We need all those with influence to be working together to bring people into the city centre and supporting local businesses.”

The new move comes after bosses at the Queensgate Shopping Centre offered free parking to shoppers and visitors in the run up to Christmas last year.