New leisure attractions for Peterborough City Centre could help entice visitors to stay longer

Hopes are growing that a host of new leisure and experience-led retail attractions will help to encourage shoppers and visitors to Peterborough to spend much more time in the city centre.

It is understood that talks are in progress to bring bowling and go-karting to the city centre while a number of other leisure-led attractions are said to be in discussions to open in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Plans are currently being drawn up for a free car parking offer at the Queensgate car park in February and it is also intended to hold a Valentine’s film night at St John’s Church in the city centre.

A bustling Peterborough city centre with , inset, Pep Cipriano, BID manager, and Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior business lecturer at ARU Peterborough

Any new attractions will be in addition to the recent opening of the Odeon Luxe Imax cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre which followed the launch of the mini-golf centre, Putt & Play Peterborough, also in the Queensgate.

Pep Cipriano, manager of Peterborough Positive, which runs the Business Improvement District covering the city centre, said: “The number of people coming into the city centre has stayed largely the same for some time.

"We have not seen a decrease in footfall in Peterborough city centre.

"But what we want to do is increase the ‘dwell time’ – that is to grow the amount of time our visitors actually spend in the city centre.

“So instead of popping in just to buy, for instance, a pair of shoes, we hope visitors can also plan to see a film at the new Odeon cinema and then afterwards, maybe, drop into one of the many food and beverage outlets that have sprung up around the city centre.”

He said: "While the high street has changed over the last 20 years, retail will always play a part in all city centres but leisure providers will be a bigger part of the mix going forward.

“So well done to the Queensgate for taking the centre to a new level. New stores and attractions have opened and there are lots more to come.”

While the centre seems to have a buzz there are some grounds for concern.

Fashion giant Next, which has two stores in the city, has warned of a possible slowdown in retail sales this year as wages rise following an increase in employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April.

And the British Chambers of Commerce has also warned of a slump in business confidence due to rising costs and taxes.

Mr Cipriano said: “It is a challenging backdrop at the moment so what we have to do is try and make it easier for people to come into the city, for instance by reducing how much they have to spend on items like parking.”

While there may be some concerns for the health of retail, there is also confidence from an apparent return of the appeal to shoppers for going into shops

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior business lecturer at ARU Peterborough, said: “Although consumer confidence is uncertain, the appeal of in-person shopping is bouncing back.

"With many clothing retailers charging return fees for excessive online returns, shoppers are rediscovering the value of trying things on in-store.

"It’s an exciting time for retail in Peterborough, as both leisure and shopping experiences evolve to meet changing consumer preferences.

She said: “We can expect significant changes to Peterborough City Centre’s retail landscape this year.

"The new Odeon Luxe at Queensgate is likely to attract additional leisure operators and restaurants, enhancing the area as a dining and entertainment hub.

"With cinemagoers visiting in the evenings and dining out, this could also revitalise the late-night shopping experience.

"If Odeon taps into current trends, it could become a dynamic social space - research from Mintel (2024) reveals that 45 percent of 16 to 34-year-olds are keen on dressing up for themed cinema events, like sing along to Wicked.

“We’re also seeing a shift toward experience-led retail.

"Stores are incorporating interactive elements and events to engage shoppers.

"The new Søstrene Grene store is a great example. It’s part of the brand’s major UK expansion and aligns with the growing demand for homewares, a key category this year.

"Health and beauty remain strong performers, which bodes well for the new Frasers store when it opens.”