Peterborough Soup Kitchen boosted by £2500 donation from housebuilder

Directors from Barratt and David Wilson Homes' present Peterborough Soup Kitchen with a cheque. Photo: Steve Baker.

As well as making the donation, the management team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Cambridgeshire recently spent the day volunteering at the soup kitchen.

The charity received seven extra pairs of hands from the developer, including those of Daniel Evans (Managing Director), Asa Chittock (Land Director), Dan Parker (Commercial Director), Alex Szarawarski (Technical Director), Nirali Patel (Financial Director), Adrian Jarman (Operations Director), and Will Phair (Sales Director).

The team split up into two teams, with one helping to clear and redecorate the stock room to help create extra space for the much needed donations the charity receives. The other team were in the kitchen helping to make sausage casserole, mince pie crumble cake, and sandwiches.

Nirali, Dan and Will of Barratt and David Wilson Homes at the soup kitchen. Photo: Steve Baker.

Alongside the volunteering, Barratt and David Wilson Homes donated £2,500 to Peterborough Soup Kitchen to support its work.

Set up in 1983, Peterborough Soup Kitchen is a local charity that aims to supply hot soup, food and drinks throughout the year, whatever the weather conditions, to those in need.

Maxine Drake, a Trustee of Peterborough Soup Kitchen, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation which will enable us to continue our work of providing food for the homeless and needy in Peterborough.

“The team did an amazing job when volunteering and we are so pleased with the new racking in the storage room which is making a huge difference in our day-to-day work.

Asa Chittock and Daniel Evans volunteering at the soup kitchen.

“The charity is run entirely by volunteers and 100% of food and money donated will be used for the core activity of the charity. Without such donations we would not be able to continue our work.”

The donation will go towards purchasing much-needed food items, toiletries, and small clothing items i.e. hats, gloves, scarves and socks, which are much needed over the winter months.

Daniel Evans, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, added: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to help Peterborough Soup Kitchen with some volunteering and a donation.

“Throughout the pandemic, it is evident how charities such as the Soup Kitchen are heavily relied on. So it is more important than ever that we help to support them to support the local community.”