Mattoni Italian restaurant, in Eye, has a new Italian-inspired mural, painted by Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch.

An Italian restaurant in Peterborough is putting on four days of celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

Mattoni will host a weekend of live music, afternoon tea and Sunday roasts at its restaurant in Eye.

The restaurant also features a new Italian-themed mural, painted by local street artist Nathan Murdoch, on its exterior walls, alongside its outdoor seating area.

Mattoni Eye's general manager Claudia Sleight (left), head chef Alex Kadoch (centre) and assistant manager Scarlett Hart (right).

“The restaurant will be decorated and we’re going to go all out,” Mattoni’s owner, Goretti Lobato, said.

“We want to make it as memorable as possible. It’s all going to be themed around the Queen’s Jubilee. The staff are going to dress up for the celebration - and our customers can also if they like.

“We’ll offer a free glass of house red or white for people who dress up for the occasion.”

Mattoni Italian in Eye celebrated its five-year anniversary recently.

Owner Goretti said that the new Italian-inspired mural on the outside wall of the Grade II listed building has “brought much attention” to the restaurant.

“We love it and couldn’t be happier,” she said. “Nathan is a genius - he’s the best out there.

“You've got to be there to appreciate it. It’s unbelievably stunning and when you’re sitting outside you can’t help but look at it.”

Claudia Sleight - Mattoni Eye’s general manager – said the restaurant hopes to expand its outside dining area this summer.

"We would like to add more tables to our outdoor area to create an Alfresco dining experience for our customers this summer,” she said.

"We would like to host more outside events in the future.”

Mattoni will kick-start its bumper Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations with live music from acoustic duo ‘You and I’ on Thursday June 2, from 6pm.