Hampton Rangers under-11's football team pictured with their new kit this week (image: David Lowndes)

A new children’s football club with a focus on “enjoyment and developing players” has been set up in Peterborough.

Hampton Rangers is entering two teams into one of Peterborough’s youth football leagues next season – and there might also be scope for a men’s team in the future.

The teams - Hampton Rangers under-7s and under-11s - will join the Peterborough District Junior Alliance League, which will start in September this year.

Paul Stratton, 43, chairman and a coach of the football club, has now started training the youngsters who have been proudly showing off their new strip.

He said: “We will be entering the two youth teams into the Peterborough leagues this year - as well as looking to establish an adult side going forward.

On Monday (May 16), Paul submitted the club’s application to join the league – and is now waiting for the application to be approved.

‘Doing things differently’

Mr Stratton wants to run the club's youth teams with a different approach to some other sides.

“I’ve seen youth football not done well by other teams,” he said. “Our philosophy is about enjoyment and developing players. Results are less important - youth football is about improvement, development, enjoyment and making friends.

“We’re still going to be competitive - I’m a competitive person but I don’t want to force that on the children we’re coaching. We want them to have a say in the club and what training sessions they enjoy.

“It’s a new way of doing things. I think it’s an interesting way to run a club and it fits in with how I think youth football should be done. Rather than trying to change another club - I thought the best thing to do was to start this club to have this philosophy from the outset.”