Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes calls for Peterborough's YMCA Gym in Bretton to be saved from closure

The gym is earmarked for closure on May 4

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for the YMCA Gym in Bretton to be saved from closure – as the date when the doors shut for good edges ever nearer.

The gym, which is located at The Cresset Centre in Bretton, will close on May 4 this year, as YMCA Trinity Group have said that the site is no longer sustainable.

The YMCA Gym in Bretton

Stroke survivor Philip said: “Five years, I used to be in a wheelchair everywhere I went, even in my own home but I haven’t needed to for ages all thanks to this place. It is really good. This place really can’t close.”

Ilaander Moreland said: “I came here nearly five years ago with a spinal injury. What I didn’t realise I was going to get with this gym was to find a real community.”

Now Mr Pakes has backed the called to save the gym – and called for urgent talks with the gym owners.

"I would ask that you urgently consider pausing the closure until the summer pending a review of options”

He has written a letter to YMCA Trinity CEO Jonathan Martin, saying: “As you are aware, I share the concerns of many local gym users about the speed and communication around the closure of the facility.

"The need for accessible, valued resources like community gyms is more important than ever, especially around places like Bretton where many residents do not have the resources to travel or use more expensive options.

"This is clearly a much loved gym, although I recognise the financial challenges you describe in running such a facility, and the losses you have incurred over the years.

"The YMCA is not just any other business. Your values shine through in the care you show for the communities you operate in.

"This places added responsibility on the organisation to be seen to do the right thing.

"Several users have approached me to share their view that there are partnerships and income raising opportunities that could make the gym viable in the area.

"I would ask that you urgently consider:

Pausing the closure until the summer pending a review of options Meet with me and a small group of users to explore income raising and alternative opportunities to keep a gym facility open.”

“Operating our gyms is no longer a sustainable option"

In response, Jonathan Martin, Chief Executive of YMCA Trinity Group, said: “As a community charity, we are truly saddened and disappointed that we have been left with no other option but to close our gyms.

“After years of financial challenges, and exploring all possible options, operating our gyms is no longer a sustainable option.

"Rising operational costs, increases to National Insurance and more local competition, meant our gyms are expected to make substantial losses of more than £100,000 this year – which would have a significant impact on our ability to support other front line community programmes, such as accommodation, childcare, youth programmes, and mental health services.

“We understand that this will impact our members, staff and the wider community and we remain committed to supporting everyone throughout this transition.”