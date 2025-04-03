Peterborough YMCA group announce 'difficult decision' to close gym in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charity has said that operating the gym is no longer sustainable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough-based YMCA Trinity Group has announced that it will close its community gym in the city.

The gym, which is located at The Cresset Centre in Bretton, will close on May 4 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Trinity Group, who work with around 2,000 youngsters, work across the region to provide the support and programmes to inspire communities and transform young lives.

The YMCA Community Gym is located at The Cresset Centre in Bretton.

The charity has five main areas of support it offers: family and youth work, housing, training and education, support and advice as well as health and wellbeing.

Memberships and fitness classes were available from as little as £21.25 per month.

The charity has said the decision to close the gym, along with a similar site in Cambridge, has come as a result of financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the YMCA Trinity Group said: “We regret to inform you that after careful consideration, YMCA Trinity Group has made the difficult decision to close our gyms in Peterborough and Cambridge, effective May 4, 2025.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Despite our best efforts, these facilities have faced ongoing financial challenges for several years, making continued operation unsustainable.

“We understand that our gyms have been more than just fitness facilities - they have been a space for social connection, well-being, and support for many in our community. We truly appreciate your loyalty and the sense of community you have helped to build.

“Our team is committed to supporting you through this transition. The final direct debit payment will be taken on April 5, and no further payments will be collected after this date, however, we kindly ask that you contact your bank directly to cancel your direct debit to prevent any future issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be happy to provide guidance on alternative fitness and social opportunities in the area.”

According to the group, the current fitness instructors will be approached to determine if they are willing to continue their classes on a room hire basis.

Anyone who has any questions of would like further information on the closure has been asked to contact [email protected].