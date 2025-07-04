Peterborough library at risk of closure left 'overwhelmed' by response to book appeal

The campaign group working to save Woodston Library have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to its book appeal.

The appeal was issued in June to ensure the shelves were stocked with inspiring and engaging books in time for this year’s national Summer Reading Challenge.

Residents, businesses and organisations from around the city and from neighbouring counties have rallied to help the campaigners as they breathe new life into their neglected library and promote the magic of reading for pleasure.

Happy children at Woodston Library.

Jennie Storey, Friends of Woodston Library, Chair said: We are so humbled. We are just local residents joining together to share our passion, skills, knowledge and experience to promote the value of libraries and reading. We have been overwhelmed by the support given to our book appeal and the free events for local children we are organising over the holidays.

"Our heartfelt thanks really do go out to everyone, it really is fantastic to find so many people share our passion for local libraries and our quest to boost literacy rates in our city, to ensure children have the best chance to live their best lives.”

The group is also hosting a number of events for children during the school summer holidays at Woodston Library for the community, all of which are free of charge.

This will then be followed by future dates:

- Thursday 14 August, 2.30pm - Adventures of the Imagination -inspired by ‘Stanley’s Stick’

- Thursday 21 August, 2.30pm - Magical Lands and Creatures - inspired

by ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’

- Thursday 28 August, 2.30pm - Dragon Adventures - inspired by ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Places are limited, so advance booking is recommended online at eventbrite.co.uk.

The library, located on Orchard Street, remains at risk as on the council’s community asset list for closure- along with three other libraries in the city – Stanground, Eye and Thorney