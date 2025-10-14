Peterborough Jobcentre to team up with new Youth Employment Hub to help young people into work

New action is being taken by Peterborough Jobcentre to help young people into work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff are to support officials at a new employment hub that will open later this year at the Weston Homes Stadium – the home of Peterborough United - in London Road.

The Youth Employment Hub will bring services such as careers advice, skills training, mental health support and job-matching for people aged 16-24, together under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as new data shows the number of people aged 18 to 24-years-old claiming Universal Credit rose by three per cent last month to 1,395 people compared to the same month last year.

Jobcentre staff are supporting the new Youth Employment Hub that will open soon in the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough to help young people into work

Sarah Blackledge from Peterborough Jobcentre said: "We’re currently collaborating with organisations such as the Peterborough United Foundation, with plans underway to hold appointments at their new Youth Hub, opening this November.

“This initiative is designed to remove barriers to employment by offering a more accessible and supportive environment for jobseekers.

"For young people and those facing barriers to employment, tailored support is available through Youth Employability Coaches, who offer one-to-one guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Additional opportunities include apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs, all designed to help individuals build skills, boost confidence, and connect directly with employers.”

The announcement of the creation of the new hub was made by Paul Bristow, the Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, who said: “This will give young people who are at risk of falling between the cracks a real chance to get on in life.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Too many young people have been left behind, and this targeted support will help ensure local young people get the guidance, training, and opportunities they deserve.

“The Government has given us £10 million over the next two years to tackle youth unemployment across the county but with a particular focus on Peterborough.”