New Youth Employment Hub to open at Peterborough United ​to help young tackle challenges of finding work and training

A new employment hub to help young people into work or training is to open at the Peterborough United football ground.

The Youth Employment Hub will open its doors this autumn at the Weston Homes Stadium in London Road and will bring services such as careers advice, skills training, mental health support and job-matching for people aged 16-24, together under one roof.

It will support any young person seeking training or employment support and tis work will be underpinned by linked up multi-agency work across Peterborough.

The announcement of the creation of the new hub was made by Paul Bristow, the Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, who said: “This will give young people who are at risk of falling between the cracks a real chance to get on in life.

“This Hub will be a real one-stop shop – a welcoming place where young people can get the support they need to move into work, training or further study.

"Action is needed now, and I’m proud to be working with Peterborough United, EFL in the Community and wider partners.

"It shows what proper joined-up thinking and collaboration can achieve.”

The Combined Authority is one of only eight areas chosen nationally to lead a new Youth Guarantee Trailblazer approach designed to stop young people ending up unemployed or not in education or training.

It comes as new figures show that the percentage of young people known to be not in employment, education or training is at its highest level since 2016.

In 2025, 3.9 per cent of 16-17-year-olds living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough were identified as being not in education, employment or training, above the national average of 3.4 per cent.

Councillor Lucy Nethsingha, Combined Authority Skills Committee Chair, said: "Every young person deserves the opportunity of sustained employment and the chance to develop.

"This intervention in Peterborough will strengthen what we can do to help young people build their futures and access meaningful work which meets aspirations.”

Gill Wignall, chief executive of the Peterborough United Foundation, said: “We are grateful for this funding through the Youth Guarantee Trailblazer, which will allow us to create a dedicated Youth Employment Hub.

"This investment will enable us to provide young people with the tailored support, training, guidance, and opportunities they need to thrive and build brighter futures.

"By empowering the next generation, we are not only helping individuals into employment but also strengthening our communities and local economy.”

Dawn Gore, chief executive of Peterborough United, said: “Peterborough United is delighted to be supporting the Foundation by hosting the new Youth Employment Hub at The Weston Homes Stadium.

"This partnership represents a significant investment in our community's future, and we are committed to empowering local young people with the opportunities and resources they need to help them unlock their potential and access meaningful employment pathways."

Debbie Cook, EFL’s Director of Community said: “From employment, mentoring and education programmes to sport and wellbeing initiatives, EFL Football Clubs and their charities are deeply embedded in their communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and thrive.”