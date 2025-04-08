Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre still on the market two months after buyer pulled out of deal
The Peterborough Dementia Centre Building is still up for sale – two months after a deal to sell it fell through at the last moment.
The centre, located on Lincoln Road had been due to be sold in February – while the services operated there had been due to end in March.
However, on February 12, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that the sale of the site had fallen through.
After the deal collapsed, Peterborough City Council said the building would be put back on the market.
Now, two months after the announcement, the council have said there has been no further update on the progress of the sale.
After the sale collapsed, the authority said that the Dementia Resource Centre (DRC) will now continue to operate from the Lincoln Road site ‘for longer than initially planned.’
The centre provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other and share their experiences and make meaningful connections. It is also a place where mental assessment are carried out to confirm diagnoses.
Before the deal to sell the centre fell through, plans were drawn up to transfer services to Bretton Library.
The works to alter the library would cost £400,000 – funding that was due to come from the money raised from the sale of the building.
Planning permission for the move was granted earlier this year.
The downsizing process would see the library retain only 64% of its original floorspace with the new proposed arrangement leaving the library with 351m2 of floor space, the Dementia Resource Centre 221m2 with 118m2 to be shared
When the potential sale of the DRC, and move to Bretton Library, was announced, residents hit out at the decision.
The council said they were forced to find a new location after cutting 51% of the budget for the service.
DRC users tried to launch a petition in a bid to save the current site.