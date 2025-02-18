Conversion of Bretton Library to house new Peterborough's new Dementia Resource Centre moves closer despite objections of councillors

Councillors approved of changing the use of Bretton Library but placed on record their opposition to plans for it to be used as the city’s new Dementia Resource Centre.

Councillors have passed a decision that is set to lead to the creating of a new Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough.

The city’s planning committee was asked on Tuesday (January 18) to consider a change of use of Bretton Library to allow class E use (health centre/clinics).

The decision proved controversial with a number of the committee taking issue with what exactly they were being asked to decide on.

Despite a large amount of the matters being presented to the committee relating to the suitability of the building to be used as a replacement for the Dementia Resource Centre on York Road, councillors were then told by legal officers that this could not be used to inform their decision and that they were instead only being asked to approve the change of use in principle.

Therefore, the committee was only being asked whether or not there was planning reason to allow any class E use of the building and not to comment on the specific Dementia plans.

Therefore, councillors resolved to pass the change of use but wanted to place on record that they did not support the use of the building by the Dementia Resource Centre. This does not, however, mean that the plans can not move forward. The council administration can still choose to proceed with plans without the committee being consulted again.

A number of issues were raised by speakers to convince the city that the building would not be suitable, these included the centre’s private car park not allowing stays longer than four hours, the distress is could cause people with dementia being placed so close with members of the general public and the lack of space for the centre’s existing services, including the space for haircuts, large social rooms and the NHS Memory Clinic.

Building work to transform the library space was originally planned to start as early as February but this will now have to be pushed back as the sale of the previous Dementia Resource Centre on York Road has fallen through.

The Dementia Resource Centre has been given permission to remain in its current home until a sale process is completed.

The downsizing process would see the library retain only 64% of its original floorspace with the new proposed arrangement leaving the library with 351m2 of floor space, the Dementia Resource Centre 221m2 with 118m2 to be shared

Plans show that the library will occupy the lower ground floor, with space for 12 shelving units and a meeting room, as well as the majority of the upper ground floor, with a smaller section of office space given over to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The DRC has been allocated most of the ground floor for a social space, two consult rooms, two group rooms and its own toilet facilities. The library will also retain its own toilets.

Bretton ward councillor Scott Warren, who was did not sit on the planning committee as he usually would, to allow himself to speak against the application, said: “This is the second must used library in the city. It is a safe place for a lot of people, not just in Bretton. This resource centre will take away this safe space a lot of people feel they have.

"There are a lot of groups that use it, it is the only time they get out from the house and chat to people about their situations. This is the heart of the community. This application will take away the main floor and the main feel.

“Dementia is a very serious disease and this is not a suitable location for it. It is a distance from the car park and from Bretton Centre and the car park at the centre is only four hours long, where are they supposed to park for stays that are six hours long.”

Alzheimer's Society volunteer Heather Hooper also spoke passionately on how the use of Bretton Library was not suitable to for the new Dementia Centre.

She said: “These plans are not suitable, it is the wrong location. At present the DRC sits in a secluded, safe, private area and is a closed community. It does not warrant going into the general community.

“At present, there are two large lounges for social events such as singing for the brain. I can’t envisage singing for the brain happening at all in the library, libraries are quiet areas. This is vital.

“People coming in may feel unsafe and agitated as they don’t know what’s happening. At York Road, there is a joined up support system that houses the NHS Memory Clinic, support workers, rooms for activities, a kitchen for three meals a week at low cost, a dedicated quiet hairdressing room.

“To agree to the plans would be exposing our most vulnerable people in society to an open arena, There is nothing else nationwide like that five-star facility. We should be celebrating it for Peterborough.”

The decision was ultimately passed with no votes to refuse.

Planning committee chair Councillor Chris Harper ended the agenda by stating on record: “We do not agree with the Dementia Centre going into the building.”