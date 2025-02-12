Sale of Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre falls through as buyer pulls out of deal

Building will now go back on the market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale of the Peterborough Dementia Resource Centre by Peterborough City Council has fallen through after the potential buyer pulled out of the deal.

City councillors were told of the development today, after the deal collapsed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now plans to put the building, located on Lincoln Road, back on the market.

The Dementia Resource Centre

In July, the council said the centre would remain at the Lincoln Road site until March 2025.

Now it has been confirmed the Dementia Resource Centre (DRC) will now continue to operate from the Lincoln Road site ‘for longer than initially planned.’

The centre provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other and share their experiences and make meaningful connections. It is also a place where mental assessment are carried out to confirm diagnoses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the planned sale of the building was initially announced, the council said they would convert part of Bretton Library to be used as a Dementia Resource Centre (DRC).

Those works will now be delayed.

In an email sent out to city councillors, Stephen Taylor, Executive Director, Adults, Health & Commissioning, said the works to alter Bretton Library would cost £400,000 – funding that was due to come from the money raised from the sale of the building.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care, said: “We were informed at the end of last week that the sale of the building currently occupied by the Dementia Resource Centre at 441 Lincoln Road had fallen through.

“This was disappointing news; however, we will now take steps to market the building to sell to a new buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means that the DRC can continue to operate from the site on Lincoln Road for longer than we initially planned.

“Permission for change of use for Bretton Library will still go before the council’s Planning Committee next Tuesday (18th Feb), so that we have this in place for when works are needed to reconfigure the building to allow it to accommodate the library and the DRC.”

When the potential sale of the DRC, and move to Bretton Library, was announced, residents hit out at the decision.

The council said they were forced to find a new location after cutting 51% of the budget for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRC users tried to launch a petition in a bid to save the current site.

Chris Watts, who is in the early stage of a dementia diagnosis himself, said: “As frequent attendees of the Dementia Resource Centre, we recognise its pivotal role in our community.

"Engaging activities such as Singing for the Brain, Think and share, Chair Exercises, and Dance and movement help to keep our minds active.

"The DRC's provision of affordable hot meals three times a week and hot drinks from 9.00am to 4.30pm on weekdays is a testament to the care and support provided by the specialist trained staff who's jobs are at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector said: “If this goes ahead what will be left of the Library will not be fit for purpose. Not enough space for books and all the groups that attend every week. Children and Adults will miss out on so much.”