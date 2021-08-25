Peterborough community comes together to pledge support for Afghan refugees

Organisations from across Peterborough meet with MP Paul Bristow meet to discuss the response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Ever since the Taliban’s takeover of the asian country this month, many residents in the city have expressed their concern for the safety of friends and family back in Afghanistan. The situation is expected to create a large number of refugees as people flee the country, with many expected to seek refuge in the UK; after working with the British Army during their presence in the country. Peterborough City Council has already pledged to support the government’s resettlement scheme and is in the process of identifying suitable housing and support arrangements.

The scheme includes at least 12 months of financial support per person and will operate on a similar basis to the resettlement scheme for Syrian refugees.

The council is also supporting the Light House Community Group as it has offered its space at East Community Centre to form a hub for the collection of items for the impending refugees.

On Friday, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow held a meeting, which was attended by himself, members of both the Hazara and wider Afghan community, Peterborough Citizens, Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) and the city council to discuss what the city can do to help those affected by the ongoing events in Afghanistan.

He said: “An MP has little direct power but can have an influence. There is little I can do to affect the terrible situation in Afghanistan, but I can bring together people who will have a role in providing sanctuary for those that helped British forces during their time in the country.

“Interpreters, support staff, drivers, guides and teachers. These people who worked with British forces, embassy staff and aid workers are at risk of being hunted down by the Taliban - as well as women and children who face a terrible future.

“I brought together the Hazara and wider Afghan community in Peterborough, along with Peterborough Citizens, PARCA, and the City Council to discuss how our City can help. We now have these wider networks to make a difference for these people who offered us so much, but who are now at risk for their lives.”

A spokesperson for PARCA added: “We held an emergency meeting to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“We thank the Hazara community, the wider Afghan community and everyone who attended for joining us to discuss this matter.

“PARCA is ready to help and to create a difference in the city of Peterborough.”

Members of Peterborough Citizens also said: “We stand in solidarity with the Afghan communities in Peterborough, and the Afghan people, and we are ready to play our part in helping families that resettle in our great city.”