Appeal for food and clothes to help Afghan refugees coming to Peterborough

Last week Peterborough City Council said they would be helping to resettle a number of people from the crisis hit country.

Today the Light House Community Group has launched an appeal to further help those refugees.

Residents who can help are being urged to donate clothes, shoes, toiletries and long life food items.

Patrick Kadewere and Cllr Shabina Qayyum

Light House Community Group has offered its space at East Community Centre Peterborough to form a hub for the collection of items for the impending Afghan Refugees who are looking to come into the city as per the Local Authority’s pledge to take in refugees in the coming days or weeks. Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum of East Ward was invited to the centre and sent donations of clothes from the public in preparation of receiving the refugees.

Cllr Patrick Kadewere, Trustee of the Lighthouse Community Group charity who now manage the Centre said: “We are delighted to be able to provide space at our centre to help the Afghan Refugees that will be welcomed into the city.

“We will work closely with the Council and other partner agencies who will be working on this response to ensure those arriving here will be looked after, supported, educated and integrated into a new life within our community.

“We are happy to take donations of long life food items, toiletries, clothes and shoes in good condition for any gender or age.

“The Butterfly Legacy Project who have supported our Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team throughout the pandemic will also be partnering with us on this project, they hand made and donated face masks, scrubs, gift bags and so many other essential items to frontline staff throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and they are looking for donations of fabric so they can stitch clothes for the refugees coming into the city.

“Councillor Shabina has been liaising with us and we are happy that we can support this very important project.”

Cllr Qayyum said, “We have a sizeable population of Afghan residents in the ward who are naturally worried about loved ones caught up in the recent events in Afghanistan. As their Councillor, I’m offering to listen to their concerns and I’m helping with advice and signposting to agencies with their queries. It is very kind of the Light House Community Group to offer space at East Community Centre for donations. I have also been made aware that the Council are working with the swift organisation to help the refugees once they come into our city, so everyone is playing their part. It’s been a very difficult year for so many in Peterborough with the Pandemic upon us, but our city’s generosity knows no bounds when it comes to helping others and I’m just grateful to be a part of it”

The East Community Centre will be accepting donations of long life food items, toiletries, clothes and shoes in good condition for any gender or age from Monday to Friday 7.30pm to 9.30pm. and Fridays from 2.30pm until 3.30pm