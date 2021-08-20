Peterborough council will continue to support city homeless when resettling Afghan citizens
Peterborough City Council has reassured residents that homeless people in the city will continue to be supported when Peterborough helps to resettle Afghan citizens.
This week the council announced it will resettle people from the country after the Taliban took over.
The authority has not confirmed how many citizens will be coming to the city, but the council will receive a Government grant to help each individual.
Following the announcement, a number of people commented on The Peterborough Telegraph social media channels asking about what would happen to homeless residents in Peterborough.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Any support offered to refugees coming into our city will not impact the service and help we offer to Peterborough residents who are currently homeless.
“The government scheme we have signed up to comes with at least 12 months of financial support per person. Final details of how this all will look and work for Peterborough are currently being confirmed.”