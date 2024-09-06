Hotel owners urged to talks to council

Peterborough City Council chiefs have backed a call for the historic Great Northern Hotel to be part of the city’s Station Quarter regeneration.

Bosses say discussions are in progress to devise ways for the 172-year-old venue to play a role in the £65 million transformation of the train station and the surrounding area.

The 41 bedroom hotel in Station Approach occupies a prominent position in the Station Quarter zone but concerns have been voiced that it is looking neglected following a prolonged period during which it was used as refuge for asylum seekers.

This image show how the Great Northern Hotel might look as part of Peterborough's Station Quarter development

And Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has issued a challenge to the hotel owners to talk to councillors about the building’s role in the development or face the possible issuing of a compulsory purchase order for the council to secure the premises.

He said: “If the station is to be our gateway then we need the ambition for the Great Northern Hotel to be part of it.”

Council leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, said: "The Great Northern Hotel is an iconic part of Peterborough and its future will be a key consideration of the long-term masterplan as it evolves.

"How and when we can make that work is still being discussed.

He said: “Subject to Full Business Case approval, the central Government investment of £47.8 million will fund the first phase of the Peterborough Station Quarter programme.

“It will be the first piece of the jigsaw that can be delivered within the Government’s funding requirements and will unlock opportunities for a wider long-term masterplan.”

And Peterborough residents will get another chance on Saturday (September 7) to voice their thoughts about the proposed transformation plans for the city’s Station Quarter.

Details and drawings for the proposed overhaul of the train station and the surrounding area will be on show on Saturday in the latest public exhibition of the proposals.

Artists impressions will be available to see and staff will be on hand to talk to about the plans which will see the creation of a new western entrance and car park to create a double-sided station -with the entrance off Thorpe Road.

The eastern station building will be refurbished and there will be a user-friendly approach to the station with a sweeping approach from the Queensgate roundabout.

There will be a new look station area, a new taxi drop off/ pick up point, cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

The display, which takes place from 11am to 1pm, is the latest in a series organised by the council as part of its public consultation about the plans.

There will be a further display of the proposals in the city centre on September 21.

The consultation ends on September 27.

After the public’s views have been collated and added to the full business case, the proposals will go to the Government for approval.

A council spokesperson said: “We’ve held two public sessions so far – and staff have spoken to lots of people.”