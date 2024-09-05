Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Compulsory Purchase powers to be considered

Action is being taken to ensure Peterborough’s historic Great Northern Hotel becomes a key feature of the city’s multi-million pound Station Quarter regeneration.

The landmark Victorian-built venue in Station Approach has been included in the ambitious plans to transform Peterborough train station and its surroundings.

Now the owners of the hotel, which was recently used for 18 months as a refuge for asylum seekers, have been urged to take part in conversations with political leaders about a future role for the 41-bedroom venue as part of the £65 million plus Station Quarter development.

The main image shows how a renovated Great Northern Hotel could appear as part of Peterborough's Station Quarter regeneration. Inset, top, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, and inset below, the 'sad-looking' hotel at the moment.

The call comes from Peterborough’s Labour MP Andrew Pakes who has warned that the Labour-controlled Peterborough City Council might use a Compulsory Purchase Order to secure the hotel.

Mr Pakes said: “Our first offer is a hand of friendship to the hotel owners to talk to the city. If they are not willing to do that we can look at stronger methods to get hold of the hotel at a fair price so we can develop it and make it part of our future.

"We will be prepared to use Compulsory Purchase powers, which are being strengthened by the Government.”

He said the intention was for the hotel to be included in a phase two of the Station Quarter development.

The first phase, which has secured £48 million of Government Levelling Up funds, will centre on creating a double-entrance train station and other works, with future phases, which are expected to be funded by private sources, transforming the surrounding area.

Mr Pakes said: “If the station is to be our gateway then we need the ambition for the Great Northern Hotel to be part of it.

"It has become very sad and run down and the fact it even housed asylum seekers is symbolic of how it has become a sad sight at the heart of the city.

“There doesn’t seem to be much care or concern about the building.

He said: “If we’re really ambitious the frontage could be kept but moved back several metres to create a bigger Square in front of the train station.

Mr Pakes said: “I would love the current owners to talk to the council and developers about what they could bring to the situation as it would be lovely to start the ball rolling as quickly as possible.

"My view, no one else’s view, is that if the current owners don’t want to play ball then we should look at Compulsory Purchasing it. The hotel is too important not to be part of our future plans.

"There would be negotiations over the cost but the Government is changing the law on CPOs to strengthen the hand of local authorities."

Representatives of the Great Northern Hotel have been contacted for a response to Mr Pakes’ comments.

The hotel’s registered owner is Bodelson Finance, based at Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean.

The hotel was sold for £2,624,996 on April 21, 2009 when it was bought from Peterborough businessman Peter Boizot.

Documents filed at Companies House give the person listed as having ‘significant control' of the hotel as entrepreneur Michael Chittenden, named as a director of Great Northern Hotel (UK) that was incorporated on June 22, 2009.